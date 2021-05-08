Everlasting duty to remember Nazi victims: Merkel

Berlin :

"May 8, 1945, was a day of liberation. It meant the end of the Nazi dictatorship and the breach of civilization that was the Shoah," government spokesman Steffen Seibert wrote on Twitter, citing Merkel.





The Shoah is the Hebrew term for The Holocaust, reports dpa news agency.





"It remains our everlasting responsibility to keep alive the memory of the millions of people who lost their lives during the years of National Socialist tyranny," the message released on Saturday continued.





President Frank-Walter Steinmeier also warned against the forgetting of Nazi crimes on Friday.





"Confronting National Socialism and the memories of injustice and guilt do not weaken our democracy. On the contrary, it strengthens its resistance and resilience," he said.