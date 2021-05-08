Sat, May 08, 2021

Putin, Netanyahu discuss ties, 76th V-Day anniversary

Published: May 08,202103:09 AM by IANS

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu discussed issues related to bilateral ties and exchanged congratulations on the 76th anniversary of the victory in World War II during a telephone conversation on Friday, the Kremlin said in a statement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (File Photo)
"Russia and Israel jointly oppose attempts aimed at rewriting the history of World War II, glorifying Nazism and denying the Holocaust," the Kremlin said. 

Putin expressed wishes of health and well-being to Israeli veterans in light of the upcoming Victory Day commemorations, the Xinhua news agency reported. 

Both leaders expressed commitment to closer bilateral cooperation, the Kremlin added.

