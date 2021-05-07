Japan extends Tokyo state of emergency

Tokyo :

Japan is showing social and political strains as the coronavirus spreads ahead of the Tokyo Olympics, which start in 11 weeks.





Tokyo logged 907 new cases of coronavirus infections, up sharply from 635 when the state of emergency began in the capital last month. It's far above the target of 100 that some health experts recommend.





Most Japanese oppose hosting the Olympics during a pandemic, while the government seems determined to hold the event.





However, people are growing impatient and less cooperative, which could make the measures less effective.





Japan's Olympic minister Seiko Hashimoto says a possible mid-May visit by International Olympic Committee President Thomas Bach has become more difficult because of the extension of the emergency. The postponed Olympics from last year are scheduled for July 23-August 8.