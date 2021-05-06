5 Australian blood clot cases linked to AstraZeneca vax

Canberra :

The patients comprised two men in their 70s, one in 60s, and two women in their 50s and 60s, reports Xinhua news agency.





"You'll notice that all of those people are over 50, but if you step back and think about who is now getting the AstraZeneca vaccine, it is only with a few rare exceptions it is only people over 50," John Skerritt, head of the Therapeutic Goods Administration, told reporters.





"So it is obvious that future cases will be in the over 50s."





It takes the number of confirmed cases of the rare clotting disorder in Australia to 11 since the start of the country's vaccine rollout.





Skerritt said that for every 1,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Australia the TGA receives between six and seven reports of adverse reactions.





"These are people who have felt unwell or have presented to a doctor or hospital after being vaccinated," he said.





As of Thursday afternoon there had been 2.47 million vaccine doses administered in Australia.





The government endorsed a new vaccine rollout plan in April that will fast-track vaccinations for over 50s "by better utilising the available stock of AstraZeneca doses" and offer the Pfizer jab to people under 50 years.