Beirut port's hazardous substances shipped out

Beirut :

Lebanon hired German company Combi Lift for the disposal of hazardous material stored at Beirut's port after two blasts on August 4, 2020, caused by the 2,750 tonnes of ammonium nitrate stored at the port.





The statement released by the council of ministers noted that the German company has been working for months to fill containers with dangerous materials, aiming to transport them out of Lebanon and avoid future explosions.





Following the explosions, Lebanon decided to deport hazardous material as the country has limited areas for land-filling and no hazardous waste storage or treatment facilities.