Regime of US anti-Iran sanctions shattered: Rouhani

Tehran :

"As the head of the (Iranian) government, I declare to the people that the sanctions have been broken and if we are united, the sanctions will be lifted soon," Rouhani was quoted as saying on Wednesday.





The US knows that it has to return to law and assume its obligations pertaining to the 2015 nuclear deal, commonly referred to as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), he said.





He expressed the hope that the ongoing nuclear negotiations aimed at reviving the deal in the Austrian capital of Vienna between Iran and other remaining parties of the JCPOA, namely the UK, China, France, Russia and Germany, will bear results, reports Xinhua news agency.





Abbas Araqchi, Iran's senior negotiator in Vienna talks, said earlier that negotiating parties have reached "common ground in many cases", but there are still differences.





According to the JCPOA, Iran agreed in 2015 to roll back parts of its nuclear program in exchange for decreased economic sanctions.





However, Iran has gradually stopped implementing parts of its JCPOA commitments since May 2019, one year after former US President Donald Trump's administration unilaterally withdrew from the agreement and re-imposed sanctions on the Islamic Republic.