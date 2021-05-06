Vax doses administered in a day in Pak top 200K

Islamabad :

The total number of Covid-19 vaccinations conducted on Tuesday was over 200,000, Umar said on Twitter on Wednesday, adding that the pace of registration for receiving the jabs has also been accelerated recently, reports Xinhua news agency.





"Over 5 million people have registered themselves for vaccination so far," he said.





He called on citizens who are 40 years old and above to get themselves registered as soon as possible.





On Monday, Pakistan began vaccinating people between 40-49 years old as part of the government's ramped-up efforts against the pandemic.





He also urged the public to continue observing the standard operating procedures (SOPs) set by the government to control the epidemic.





In order to ensure the complete implementation of the SOPs during the upcoming Eid al-Fitr festival in the country, the NCOC has announced the forming of monitoring teams at federal, provincial, and district levels.





During the Eid al-Fitr holidays, all businesses, shops and tourist spots will remain closed with a few exceptions, like groceries, pharmacies and bakeries.





Pakistan has so far reported 841,636 confirmed cases with 18,429 deaths and 738,727 recoveries.