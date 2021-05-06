Ready to promote Israeli-Palestinian dialogue: Russian FM

Moscow :

"We will do this both through bilateral efforts and as a member of the international quartet of Middle East mediators," Lavrov said at a press conference here on Wednesday following a meeting with his Palestinian counterpart Riyad al-Maliki.





The international quartet is composed of the UN, Russia, the European Union and the US.





Direct dialogue would be aimed at resolving all permanent status issues, Lavrov said, stressing the urgent need for de-escalation that would be in the interests of both sides.





The Palestinian minister expressed hope that the role of the Middle East Quartet would be strengthened with the administration of US President Joe Biden.





"The situation has now changed. A new administration has come to power, which is aware of its role and responsibility in the Middle East Quartet," al-Maliki said.





"We expect that this will help restore confidence and foster cooperation between members of the quartet and ultimately lead to a ministerial meeting of the mediators that will accelerate the resumption of negotiations," he said.