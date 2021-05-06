S. Korea reports 574 more Covid-19 cases, 125,519 in total

Seoul :

The daily caseload was down from 676 in the previous day due to fewer virus tests on the Children's Day.





The daily number of infections hovered in triple figures since Nov. 8 last year due to small cluster infections in Seoul and its surrounding Gyeonggi province as well as imported cases.





Of the new cases, 211 were Seoul residents and 142 were people residing in Gyeonggi province.





Twelve cases were imported from overseas, lifting the combined figure to 8,464, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Four more deaths were confirmed, leaving the death toll at 1,851. The total fatality rate stood at 1.47 per cent.





A total of 547 more patients were discharged from quarantine after making full recovery, pulling up the combined number to 115,491. The total recovery rate was 92.01 per cent.





The country has tested more than 9.01 million people, among whom 8,808,418 tested negative for the virus and 77,055 are being checked.





Since the mass vaccination was launched on February 26, the country has administered Covid-19 vaccines to a total of 3,560,324 people with 323,505 fully vaccinated.