Wed, May 05, 2021

One killed in Kabul roadside bombing

Published: May 05,202111:59 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

One person was killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus carrying health workers here on Wednesday morning, a local official said.

Image Courtesy: Reuters
Image Courtesy: Reuters
Kabul:
The health workers were heading to their office in the central province of Panjshir, the district Governor of Kalakan, Abdul Ghafoor Popalzai said. 

However, eyewitnesses said that one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the blast, Tolo news reported. 

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations