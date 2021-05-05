One killed in Kabul roadside bombing

One person was killed and three others wounded in a roadside bomb blast that targeted a bus carrying health workers here on Wednesday morning, a local official said.
Kabul:
The health workers were heading to their office in the central province of Panjshir, the district Governor of Kalakan, Abdul Ghafoor Popalzai said.
However, eyewitnesses said that one person was killed and 10 others were wounded in the blast, Tolo news reported.
No group has claimed responsibility for the blast so far.
Conversations