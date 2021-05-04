UNSC strongly condemns Afghan terror attack

New York :

In a statement on Monday, the members of the Security Council expressed their sympathy and condolences to the families of the victims and to the Afghan government, wishing the injured a speedy and full recovery, reports Xinhua news agency.





Terrorism in all its forms and manifestations constitutes one of the most serious threats to international peace and security, the Council members said.





They underlined the need to hold perpetrators, organisers, financiers and sponsors of the attack accountable and bring them to justice, urging all states to cooperate with the Afghan government and all other relevant authorities.





The Council members reiterated that any acts of terrorism are criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, wherever, whenever and by whomsoever committed.





They reaffirmed the need for all states to combat threats to international peace and security caused by terrorist acts, while observing relevant laws and regulations.