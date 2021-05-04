Nepal reports highest single-day Covid cases, deaths

Kathmandu :

According to the data released by the Ministry of Health and Population on Monday, the pandemic killed 37 people and infected 7,448 people in the last 24 hours, Xinhua news agency reported.





With the new surges, the country's overall caseload and death toll currently stood at 343,418 and 3,362, respectively.





Nepali health officials said the ongoing second wave of the pandemic has proved to be much infectious and deadly.





"Current situation in Nepal is very serious though I don't say it is out of control. If we don't make any intervention, the situation may be disastrous," Sher Bahadur Pun, chief of the Clinical Research Unit at Sukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, told Xinhua.





Amid deterioration of the situation, the government has taken a number of measures to control the pandemic including suspension of domestic and international flights.





Domestic flights have been suspended starting from Monday midnight to May 14, while international flights will be halted from Wednesday to May 14.





In an announcement, Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli said that lockdowns imposed in various parts of the country including Kathmandu Valley would be made stricter.





He also announced that a number of big hospitals including both government and private ones, would be converted into dedicated Covid-19 hospitals.





Places like stadiums, hotels and warehouses will be developed as well-equipped quarantine and isolation centres.





The Nepal government has banned delivering oxygen for other purpose except for hospitals and treatment of patients.