3 Israelis wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

Tel Aviv :

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that "a suspicious vehicle" arrived at the Tapuah Junction on Sunday afternoon and opened fire at the Israelis who were waiting at a bus stop, reports Xinhua news agency.





The troops responded with fire towards the vehicle, which escaped the scene.





Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that two people were critically injured and another was lightly wounded.





The three were evacuated to a hospital in Israel.





Israeli security forces launched a manhunt to catch the perpetrators.





"Troops in the area have blocked off a number of routes and are currently pursuing the suspicious vehicle," said the spokesperson.