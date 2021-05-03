Mon, May 03, 2021

3 Israelis wounded in West Bank drive-by shooting

Published: May 03,202102:25 PM by IANS

A drive-by shooting attack in the West Bank injured three Israelis, including two in critical condition, authorities here said.

Image courtesy: IANS
Tel Aviv:
An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that "a suspicious vehicle" arrived at the Tapuah Junction on Sunday afternoon and opened fire at the Israelis who were waiting at a bus stop, reports Xinhua news agency.

The troops responded with fire towards the vehicle, which escaped the scene.

Israel's Magen David Adom emergency health service said in a statement that two people were critically injured and another was lightly wounded.

The three were evacuated to a hospital in Israel.

Israeli security forces launched a manhunt to catch the perpetrators.

"Troops in the area have blocked off a number of routes and are currently pursuing the suspicious vehicle," said the spokesperson.

