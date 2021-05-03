Mon, May 03, 2021

18 killed in B'desh speedboat collision

At least 18 people were killed on Monday after a sand-laden bulk carrier and an overcrowded speedboat collided in Bangladesh's Padma River, according to the police.

Dhaka:
The police said the speedboat was heading to Shibchar Upazila in Madaripur from Munshiganj, reports bdnews24.

Officials have said that the death toll was expected to increase.

