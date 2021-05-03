Mon, May 03, 2021

Iran's security forces destroy 'anti-revolutionary' group

Published: May 03,202111:40 AM by IANS

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Iran's security forces have dismantled an 'anti-revolutionary' group in the northwestern province of East Azerbaijan, state TV reported.

Image courtesy: IANS
Image courtesy: IANS
Tehran:
The group identified as 'Hoboot Iran' (Fall of Iran) was destroyed by the intelligence forces of the Islamic Revolutions Guards Corps, Xinhua news agency quoted the state TV report as saying.

The group, which has sought to unite opposition groups against the country since early 2018, "was funded by some Western countries and Saudi Arabia", according to the report.

Members of the group used social media to disseminate videos with fabricated content, the report added.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations