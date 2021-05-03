Covid vaccines will be procured at any cost: Hasina

Dhaka :

An amount of over 1,500 crore Bangladeshi Takas has been allocated to ease the sufferings of marginalised people by the government.





The Prime Minister has urged all to strictly follow health guidelines for themselves and others, regardless of whether they have taken the vaccine or not.





Hasina virtually inaugurated the disbursement of financial assistance for marginalised families from her official residence Gana Bhaban.





She has also provided a cash support of 2,500 Bangladeshi Takas to each of 36.5 lakh low-income families engaged in different occupations so that they can survive amid the pandemic.





Soon after the second wave of the virus emerged, the Prime Minister directed to start the activities of humanitarian assistance.





On Sunday, she reaffirmed that her government will procure vaccines at any cost to protect people from Covid-19, saying: "We're bringing more vaccines; no matter how much money is required, we'll bring more vaccines."





Each family will directly receive 2,500 Bangladeshi Takas as G2P (Government-to-Person) transaction through mobile financial services (MFS) -- Nagad, bKash, Rocket, and SureCash.





Later, the Prime Minister also spoke to various people, including beneficiaries of the cash support programme in Bhola, Joypurhat, and Chattogram districts.