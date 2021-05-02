Laos records 112 new Covid-19 cases

Vientiane :

Deputy Director General of the Department of Communicable Disease Control under the Lao Ministry of Health Latsamy Vongkhamsao, told a press conference in Lao capital Vientiane on Sunday that among the new cases, 34 were detected in Lao capital Vientiane, 11 in Champasak, 60 in Bokeo, three in Savannakhet and Vientiane, and one in Bolikhamxay province, the Xinhua news agency reported.





Latsamy said that a two-month-old baby become the nation's youngest Covid-19 patient, and a 90-year-old patient is the oldest one.





The Lao government has warned people countrywide and the relevant authorities not to neglect containment and preventive measures.