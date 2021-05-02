People shot at Wisconsin casino, gunman in custody

Chicago :

The gunman has been in custody, the Xinhua news agency reported on Sunday.





The shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Seven people were shot, but Green Bay police have not confirmed the number and have not provided any details, local media reported.





The seriousness of the victims' injuries is unknown yet.





Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul tweeted that the scene at the Oneida Casino is "contained," and there was no longer a threat to the community.





The Wisconsin Department of Justice's Division of Criminal Investigation is taking over the investigation.