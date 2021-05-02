Mongolia confirms 1,185 new Covid-19 cases

Ulaanbaatar :

Apart from one imported case, all the other new infections were locally transmitted, mostly detected in the country's capital Ulan Bator, the NCCD said in a statement.





Meanwhile, Mongolia's total death toll reached 126 with two new fatalities, and 1,026 more people were newly discharged from hospitals, bringing the total number of recoveries to 21,707, according to the center, the Xinhua news agency reported.





The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign against Covid-19 in late February, with the aim of covering at least 60 per cent of its population of 3.3 million. Over 887,200 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Mongolia so far.