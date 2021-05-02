Over 3K Pakistani children contracted Covid in April alone

Islamabad :

The data shows that 3,315 children between the ages of 1 and 10 and 12,162 boys and girls between the ages of 11 and 20 contracted Covid-19 in April, Geo TV reported.





It also showed that at least 19 children have died due to the coronavirus over the course of the month.





Among girls, 1,424 were of the age group 1-10 and 5,205 were of the age group 11-20.





Among boys, 1,891 boys were of the age group 1-10, while 6,957 were of the age group 11-20.





Officials said that at least 6 children in the age group 1-10 and 13 in the age group 11-20 had died due to Covid-19.





So far, 10,036 girls between the ages of 1 and 10 and 28,496 girls between the ages of 11 and 20 have been infected with coronavirus across the country.





On the other hand, 14,500 boys between the ages of 1 and 10 and 40,670 boys between the ages of 11-20 have been infected with coronavirus.





Pakistan is in the midst of a deadly third wave of the coronavirus that has forced the government to lockdown many areas of the country.





Even today, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) reported that 4,696 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.





The total tally of Covid-19 cases of the country with the new cases now stands at 825,519, with most cases reported in Punjab.