Mongolia logs 1,306 new Covid cases

Ulaanbaatar :

Meanwhile, 1,039 patients have recovered from the disease, raising the total to 20,681, the NCCD said in a statement.





The disease has so far claimed 124 lives in Mongolia after six more deaths were reported over the past 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.





The Asian country launched a national vaccination campaign in late February, with the aim of vaccinating at least 60 per cent of its 3.3 million population. Over 845,600 people have been vaccinated against the virus in Mongolia so far.