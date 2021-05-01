Thailand reports 1,891 new Covid-19 cases, 21 more deaths

Bangkok :

Of the new cases, 1,884 were domestic infections while seven others were imported cases, CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin told a press conference.





A total of 739 of the new infections were detected in capital Bangkok, followed by 142 cases in Samut Prakan and 126 cases in Chonburi, both near Bangkok, according to Taweesin.





The new cases took the national tally to 67,044, with half of the cases reported in April, the Xinhua news agency reported.





The 21 fatalities, a record high reported in a single day, took the total death toll to 224 in the country.