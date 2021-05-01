Lebanon registers 1,001 new Covid-19 cases, 526,578 in total

Beirut :

Lebanon registered on Friday 1,001 new Covid-19 cases, raising the total number of infections to 526,578, the Health Ministry reported.





Meanwhile, the death toll from the virus went up by 29 to 7,278 in the country, the Xinhua news agency reported.





The ministry also reported that 299,559 people have received their first doses of the Covid-19 vaccine while 167,461 administered their second doses so far.





Lebanon has been fighting against the pandemic since February 21, 2020.