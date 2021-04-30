Over 9mn vaccine doses administered in Saudi Arabia

Riyadh :

According to the statement, the vaccines were provided through more than 587 centres, the Saudi Gazette reported.





Meanwhile, Muhammad Al-Abdel Ali, the spokesman of the ministry, said that no requests have so far been submitted by the ministry to the concerned authorities to re-impose curfews during the end of Ramadan and Eid Al-Fitr holidays.





Attending a program on the Al-Ekhbariya channel, he said that strict compliance with the precautionary measures and preventive protocols will prompt the ministry not to enforce strict procedures. "Taking the vaccine leads us to get out of the crisis soon," he asserted.





The spokesman called on all citizens and expatriates to book appointments to obtain vaccines, stressing that vaccines are available in all centres run by the ministry.



