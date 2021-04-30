China donates Covid-19 vaccine to BiH

Sarajevo :

"Old Chinese wisdom says that a friend in times of trouble is a true friend. China has shown its true friendship from the very start of the pandemic," said BiH's Minister of Civil Affairs Ankica Gudeljevic when receiving the donation, which he said is extremely valuable at a time when every dose of vaccine is eagerly awaited not only in BiH but all over the world.





Recalling previous support and donations that BiH has received from China, she said, "We must remember the donation of medical equipment, materials, PCR detection kits, and rapid Combo tests that China donated on several occasions."





Gudeljevic noted that China has once again demonstrated its commitment to help others, the Xinhua news agency reported.





A traditional friendship binds China and BiH together, said Chinese Ambassador to BiH Ji Ping, voicing hope that China's support will help BiH to fight off the coronavirus.





China decided to make a global contribution, thought mass vaccination is underway in China and there is a great demand for vaccines in the domestic market, Ji said.





According to the latest official data, less than 90,000 BiH citizens have received one dose of Covid-19 vaccines so far, which include thousands who travelled to neighbouring Serbia to get vaccinated, due to a lack of vaccines in the country.





So far, BiH, with a population of 3.5 million, has recorded 197,866 Covid-19 cases and 8,512 deaths.