3 injured as blast targets govt employees' vehicle in Afghanistan

Kabul :

The blast took place in the morning rush hour in Police District 4 of Jalalabad city, injuring three persons, the official said on condition of anonymity, the Xinhua news agency reported.

However, Gulzada Sangar, the spokesman for the provincial health department, said six injured persons had been taken to the hospital from the blast site.

No group has claimed responsibility for the blast yet.

The blast in Jalalabad city took place hours after security forces arrested three members of the Islamic State, including Mawlawi Rohullah, who was in charge of the terrorist group's propaganda in the eastern region of the war-battered country.