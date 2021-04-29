Argentina reports 23,718 new daily Covid-19 cases

Buenos Aires :

As a result, the country's Minister of Security Sabina Frederic and Secretary of Justice and Security of the City of Buenos Aires Marcelo D'Alessandro agreed on "greater control of terminal station entrances and different transfer centers" in the capital, the Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday.

During a meeting on Wednesday, they analysed "the possibility of restricting access to the city at certain times" to deal with the increase in Covid-19 cases, official sources told media.

Meanwhile, Argentina's vaccination campaign against Covid-19 has administered 7,667,385 doses, while the country remains under social, preventive and mandatory distancing measures until Friday.