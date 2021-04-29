Chinese mainland reports 20 new imported Covid cases

The Chinese mainland on Wednesday reported 20 new COVID-19 cases, all of which were imported, the National Health Commission said in its daily report on Thursday.
Beijing:
Of all the cases, 11 were reported in Zhejiang, five in Shanghai, and one each in Shanxi, Hubei, Guangdong and Sichuan, Xinhua reported.
A new suspected case arriving from outside the mainland was reported in Shanghai on Wednesday, the commission said.
No new deaths related to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday, it added.
