Canada to provide Rs 60 cr to India to combat Covid

Ottawa :

Canadian minister Karina Gould tweeted on Tuesday night: "Announced today: We are providing $10 million through the @redcrosscanada to the @IndianRedCross to support people in India as they combat #COVID19."

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau on Wednesday retweeted the tweet with the caption: "Right now, the people of India are facing a tragic situation. To help with everything from ambulance services to buying personal protective equipment, we're contributing $10 million to @IndianRedCross through @RedCrossCanada. We stand ready to donate extra medical supplies, too."

India on Wednesday reported over three lakh fresh Covid-19 cases for the seventh consecutive day. According to the health ministry data, a total of 3,60,960 new cases and 3,293 deaths were reported in the past 24 hours.