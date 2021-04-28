24 foreign workers test positive for Covid in Singapore

Singapore :

Of these cases, five are likely to be cases of reinfection, MOH said.

They occupied the same room at the dormitory as the 35-year-old Bangladeshi construction supervisor and his roommate who had tested positive for Covid-19 last week, the Straits Times reported.

MOH added: "There is currently no evidence of transmission to the rest of the dormitory."

MOH said that it and the Ministry of Manpower had conducted a special testing operations to test the dormitory's residents, which included recovered workers, as part of their investigations into the Bangladeshi's case.

Among the reinfection cases, two had recently arrived from Bangladesh on April 6.

The MOH said: "Our epidemiological investigations found that they were likely to have been infected while overseas, and passed the infection to the others in the room."

They form a new cluster of seven cases linked to the construction supervisor and his roommate.

The sole community case on Tuesday announced by the MOH is a 42-year-old Indonesian sea crew member working on board bunker tanker MT ALLI who is linked to a previous case. This brings the total number of cases linked to sea crew on the bunker tanker to six.

He had not disembarked from the vessel except to go for the first dose of Covid-19 vaccination on April 8.

There were also 11 imported cases confirmed by the MOH, taking Singapore's total to 61,063. All of them had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore, said the MOH. They arrived from countries including India, Ivory Coast and Malaysia.

Overall, the number of new cases in the community increased from nine two weeks ago to 11 in the past week. The number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has remained stable at four cases per week over the same period.

With 22 cases discharged on Tuesday, 60,689 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 108 patients remain in hospital, with none in intensive care, while 221 are recuperating in community facilities. Singapore has had 30 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.