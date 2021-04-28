Israel reports 111 new Covid-19 cases, 838,211 in total

Jerusalem :

The death toll from the virus increased by six to 6,359, while the number of patients in serious condition decreased from 145 to 138, out of 206 hospitalised patients, the Xinhua news agency reported.

This is the lowest number of patients in serious condition in Israel since July 11, 2020, when it stood at 136.

The total recoveries in Israel rose to 830,193 after 108 newly recovered cases were added, while the number of active cases decreased to 1,659, lowest in over a year.

The number of people vaccinated against Covid-19 in Israel has surpassed 5.39 million, or 57.8 per cent of its total population, since the vaccination campaign began on December 20, 2020.