Turkey confirms 43,301 new Covid-19 cases

Ankara :

The death toll from the virus in Turkey rose by 346 to 39,057, while the total recoveries climbed to 4,167,263 after 45,592 more cases recovered in the 24 hours, the Xinhua news agency reported.

The rate of pneumonia in Covid-19 patients stands at 2.4 per cent and the number of seriously ill patients is 3,549 in the country, said the ministry.

A total of 282,192 tests were conducted over the past day, with the overall number of tests in Turkey reaching 46,435,343.

Turkey started mass vaccination against Covid-19 on January 14 after the authorities approved the emergency use of the Chinese CoronaVac vaccine. More than 13,458,000 people have been vaccinated so far.

Turkey reported its first Covid-19 case on March 11, 2020.