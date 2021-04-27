Mongolia receives medical equipment from abroad to fight Covid

Ulaanbaatar :

The European Union and World Health Organization have sent medical equipment and tools to Mongolia to aid the country's fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.





The assistance includes mobile health technology equipment and rapid tests, the country's health ministry said on Tuesday.





The supply is part of a three-year project co-funded by the EU and WHO in October 2020 to provide support and technical guidance to Mongolia's health sector, the Xinhua news agency reported.





As of Tuesday, Mongolia has registered a total of 32,437 Covid-19 cases, with more than 90 deaths. Most of the total confirmed cases were locally transmitted.