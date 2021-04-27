Global Covid-19 caseload tops 147.5mn

Washington :

In its latest update on Tuesday morning, the University's Center for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) revealed that the current global caseload and death toll stood at 147,533,386 and 3,116,582, respectively.





The US is the worst-hit country with the world's highest number of cases and deaths at 32,123,535 and 572,666, respectively, according to the CSSE.





In terms of infections, India follows in the second place with 17,313,163 cases.





The other countries with more than two million confirmed coronavirus cases are Brazil (14,369,423), France (5,565,080), Russia (4,717,321), Turkey (4,667,281), the UK (4,422,562), Italy (3,971,114), Spain (3,488,469), Germany (3,312,653), Argentina (2,879,677), Colombia (2,787,303), Poland (2,762,323), Iran (2,417,230) and Mexico (2,328,391), the CSSE figures showed.





In terms of deaths, Brazil comes second with 391,936 fatalities.





Nations with a death toll of over 50,000 are Mexico (215,113), India (195,123), the UK (127,688), Italy (119,539), Russia (106,783), France (103,415), Germany (81,786), Spain (77,738), Colombia (71,799), Iran (70,070), Poland (65,437), Argentina (62,087), Peru (59,724) and South Africa (54,186).