Afghan airstrikes kill 12 militants in eastern Ghazni province

Afghan fighting planes targeted the Taliban hideouts in the restive Muqar and Gilan districts of eastern Ghazni province on Saturday, killing 12 insurgents and injuring six others, the Defense Ministry said in a statement on Sunday.

Image courtesy: IANS
Kabul:
The short statement also noted that a good quantity of arms and ammunitions of the militants were also destroyed during the air raids, the Xinhua news agency reported.

According to the statement, over two dozen militants had also been killed during the clean-up operations in the neighbouring Wardak province on Saturday.

The Taliban outfit has not made a comment yet.

