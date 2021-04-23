China: 8 confirmed dead in Shanghai factory fire

Beijing :

The fire began at 1:30 p.m. at the plant in Jinshan District, which mainly manufactures electronic-product accessories.





The information office of the district government said the blaze was brought under control at 6:20 a.m. Friday. The bodies of the eight people have been found. A preliminary investigation suggested that the surrounding atmosphere and water body have not been polluted.





The sewage from the fire-extinguishing operation has been collected for treatment. The cause of the fire is under further investigation.