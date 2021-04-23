Thailand's daily Covid-19 cases hit record high, total surpasses 50K

Bangkok :

The total tally now stands at 50,183, the Xinhua news agency quoted CCSA spokesman Taweesin Visanuyothin as saying.





Of the new cases, 2,062 were domestic transmissions, including 740 in the capital Bangkok, the epicenter of the recent outbreak, and eight others were imported cases, Taweesin said.





Four new deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 121, he added.





A total of 30,189 patients have fully recovered and been released from hospitals, while 19,873 others are currently hospitalised.





As of Thursday, 964,825 doses of Covid-19 vaccines had been administered across the country, and roughly 130,000 people had been fully vaccinated.