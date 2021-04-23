Myanmar’s military issues arrest warrants for ministers appointed by opponents

Naypyidaw :

The military made the announcement through a state-run TV channel on Thursday night, reported NHK World.





It said an unlawful government is being formed to subvert the top decision-making body established by the military in accordance with the Constitution.





A committee opposing the military announced on April 16 the formation of National Unity Government (NUG) and appointed 14 ministers. The committee included lawmakers of Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party, reported NHK World.





The NUG is asking members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to recognize it as the legitimate authority in Myanmar.





Myanmar’s military leader, Senior General Min Aung Hlaing, is scheduled to attend an ASEAN summit-level meeting in the Indonesian capital, Jakarta, on Saturday.





Last month, Foreign Ministers of ASEAN countries held an informal meeting to discuss the situation in Myanmar and issued a statement expressing “ASEAN’s readiness to assist Myanmar in a positive, peaceful and constructive manner.” The United Nations’ special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, will also be in Indonesia on the same day, reported NHK World.





Analysts say Myanmar’s military is seeking to legitimize its rule by subduing opponents ahead of the ASEAN meeting.





The Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency on February 1 and at least 707 people have been killed since, according to the United Nations.