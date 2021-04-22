Bolsonaro says Brazil will reach climate neutrality by 2050

Speaking at a summit of world leaders, Bolsonaro repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030.
Brasilia:
Brazil's President Jair Bolsonaro said on Thursday that the country would reach climate neutrality by 2050, moving up the previous target for reaching net zero emissions by 10 years.
Speaking at a summit of world leaders, right-wing Bolsonaro repeated a commitment made last week to end illegal deforestation by 2030, adding that it would reduce the country's emissions by roughly 50%.
Conversations