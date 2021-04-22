Thu, Apr 22, 2021

WHO sets dates for reviews of Sinopharm and Sinovac COVID-19 vaccines

Published: Apr 22,202106:41 PM by Reuters

We would expect a decision a couple of days later, the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.

Representative Image
Geneva:
Technical experts at the World Health Organization (WHO) will review on April 26 Chinese drugmaker Sinopharm's COVID-19 vaccine for possible emergency use listing, to be followed by the Sinovac jab on May 3, the agency said on Thursday. "We would expect a decision a couple of days later," the WHO said in response to a Reuters query.

So far COVID-19 vaccines made by Pfizer AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson have received a WHO listing - an endorsement of their safety and efficacy that helps to guide countries' regulatory agencies.

