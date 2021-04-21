Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Greece to reopen tourism services on May 15

Athens:
Greece's prime minister says the country's tourism industry will open on May 15 when a ban on travel between different regions in the country will also be lifted.

Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis made the announcement in a televised address Wednesday, adding that restaurants and cafes will be allowed to reopen outdoor areas starting on May 3.

Restrictions, many of which have been in effect since early November, will remain in place over Orthodox Easter on May 2.

