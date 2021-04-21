Brazil’s COVID-19 cases top 14 million

Brasilia :

The health ministry said that 3,321 more deaths were registered, raising national death toll to 378,003.





Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and has the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India. Since March, it has reported the highest average daily death tolls worldwide.





Faced with a new wave of infections that began in February, Brazilian states and cities have reimposed lockdowns and declared nighttime curfews.