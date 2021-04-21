Wed, Apr 21, 2021

Brazil’s COVID-19 cases top 14 million

Published: Apr 21,202108:45 AM by ANI

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Brazil reported 69,381 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the nationwide tally to 14,043,076.

Source: ANI
Source: ANI
Brasilia:
The health ministry said that 3,321 more deaths were registered, raising national death toll to 378,003.

Brazil has the world’s second-highest COVID-19 death toll, after the United States, and has the third-largest caseload, after the United States and India. Since March, it has reported the highest average daily death tolls worldwide.

Faced with a new wave of infections that began in February, Brazilian states and cities have reimposed lockdowns and declared nighttime curfews.

Related Tags :

Share Tweet Comments ()
Mail

Conversations