Pak FM to visit Iran

Islamabad :

The Ministry said Qureshi will have delegation-level talks with his Iranian counterpart to review the bilateral relations with a view to further deepening bilateral cooperation in diverse fields, reports Xinhua news agency.





The two sides are expected to discuss regional security including the latest developments in the Afghan peace process and Kashmir issue, said the statement, adding that deliberations on strengthening regional cooperation under the Economic Cooperation Organization will be held.





During the visit, Qureshi will also call on Iranian President Hassan Rouhani and Speaker of Parliament Mohammad Baqer Qalibaf, according to the statement.





His visit to Iran is part of the regular high-level exchanges between the two countries, according to the Foreign Ministry.