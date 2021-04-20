Tue, Apr 20, 2021

28 people freed from Taliban prison in Afghanistan

Published: Apr 20,2021

Six armed militants were killed and 28 people were freed from a Taliban detention centre after the Afghan army launched a special operation in Helmand province, the Defence Ministry said on Tuesday.

File photo
Kabul:
"The commandos of Afghan National Army launched the raid in surrounding areas of Helmand's Musa Qala district. A gunfight took place when the troops arrived at the targeted facility, and six armed militants were killed," Xinhua news agency quoted the Ministry as saying in a statement.

The freed people received medical checkups after they were shifted to an army camp, according to the statement.

Taliban insurgents frequently detain civilians and off-duty soldiers from villages and highways and punish civilians for spying for government security forces.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment on the report so far.

