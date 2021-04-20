Russia: Up to 200 fighters killed in Syria airstrike

Berlin :

In addition, large quantities of ammunition and other combat material were destroyed at the camp near Palmyra, reported the TASS news agency, citing Russian military leaders in Syria, DPA reported.





About two dozen trucks with heavy machine guns and around 500 kgs of weapons material were destroyed, it said.





According to the information, the camp was used to train combat groups to stage terrorist attacks in various parts of Syria.





The Russian information cannot be independently verified





Militants from the Islamic State terrorist group are active in the region.