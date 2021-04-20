Yale requiring students get vaccine before fall

New Haven :

The university's president and provost made the announcement Monday in an email to the Yale community. They urged students to get their shots as soon as possible, calling inoculation "the strongest tool for preventing transmission of the virus.”





“There is abundant evidence of the vaccines'' effectiveness and growing confidence that vaccines will be widely available by early summer,” the message added.





Reasonable exceptions will be made for religious or medical reasons, and Yale will vaccinate any students in the fall who could not get access to the vaccine this summer.





The school announced Friday that Yale Health had secured enough doses for all students to receive Pfizer vaccines over the coming weeks.