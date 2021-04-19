Afghan security operations kill 9 militants

Kabul :

A large number of arms and ammunitions were also seized from the Taliban hideouts in the operations launched on Sunday, Xinhua news agency quoted the police as saying.





The security forces have also discovered and defused scores of anti-vehicle and anti-personnel mines from the area, it said.





No casualties have been reported in security personnel or civilians during the operations, the statement said.





Taliban militants, who have intensified activities recently, have not made comment on the casualty report.