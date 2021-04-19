S.Korean Prez to join US-hosted climate summit

Seoul :

Moon will join the virtual Leaders Summit on Climate, slated for Thursday and Friday, along with dozens of other heads of state, Yonhap news Agency quoted presidential palace spokesperson Park Kyung-mee as saying in a statement.





Delivering a speech at a session to be held for two hours from 9 p.m. on Thursday (Seoul time), Moon plans to explain Seoul's commitment to strengthening its "climate action" and request global support for the second P4G summit on green growth and sustainable development, which is slated to take place in Seoul in May, Park added.



