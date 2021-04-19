S.Korea to grant temporary stay permits to illegal migrant kids

Seoul :

To receive the stay permits, the undocumented children are required to have graduated from primary school before February 28, 2021, reports Xinhua news agency reported citing the Ministry as saying Secondary school students will be given the D-4 visa to allow them to live here until graduation.





Those who already graduated from high school can receive the G-1 visa to stay here for one year to prepare for college entrance and job application.





The parents of the illegal migrant children will be allowed to live here until the kids become adults.





The Ministry said the policy will be temporarily run until Feb. 28, 2025 to prevent it from being abused as a way of illegal immigration, estimating that 100 to 500 children will be subject to the policy.