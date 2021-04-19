UK records another 1,882 Covid cases, 10 deaths

London :

The country also reported another 10 coronavirus-related deaths. The total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain now stands at 127,270. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua news agency reported.





More than 32.8 million people have been given the first jab of a coronavirus vaccine, according to the latest official figures.





Meanwhile, leaders of Britain's biggest hospitality businesses have signed an open letter to Prime Minister Boris Johnson urging him to "stick" with England's roadmap to exit the lockdown and reopen the economy.





The letter published in the Sunday Telegraph said two-thirds of hospitality venues "couldn't open outdoors from 12 April, and none is breaking even."





"The prime minister set out the right path. He should stick to it and not let it be derailed by talk of vaccine passports in pubs and restaurants," said the signatories.





As England further eases its lockdown, all shops reopened from Monday along with hairdressers, beauty salons and other close-contact services.





Restaurants and pubs were allowed to serve food and alcohol to customers sitting outdoors. Meanwhile, gyms, spas, zoos, theme parks, libraries and community centers can all open.





On May 17, restaurants and pubs are expected to be allowed to resume indoor service and see most rules on gathering outdoors lifted.